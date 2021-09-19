Lahore police conduct six open courts simultaneously

LAHORE : On the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, open courts were conducted in all the six divisions of Lahore Police simultaneously from 04 pm to 06pm on Saturday.

The objective of these open courts was to ensure direct interaction and approach of citizens with senior police officers to develop a sense of confidence in the general public for police and to fill the breaches in between. These open courts were held at police station Mughalpura in Civil Lines Division, PS South Cantt in Cantt Division, PS Raiwind in Sadar Division, PS Badami Bagh in City Division, PS Nawankot in Iqbal Town Division and at police station Ichra in Model Town Division.

Divisional SsP of Investigation and Operations wings, SDPOs and SHOs attended the Open Courts, listened to the problems of citizens and issued orders for their redress on spot. CCPO himself participated in the Open Court at Greater Iqbal Park Lahore and listened to the grievances of the citizens.

DIG Investigation/Operations Shariq Jamal, SP City Operations Rizwan Tariq, SP Investigation Kamran Amir Khan, all SDPOs and SHOs of Police stations and a large number of citizens were present in the Open Court. The complainants raised various issues with the CCPO Lahore who directed the concerned police officers on the spot for immediate redressal of their genuine grievances.

CCPO Lahore said that public was in the real sense our Boss and it is mandatory for each and every policeman to serve them with dedication and respect. The sole responsibility of Police force is to provide complete legal and moral support to the citizens facing any difficulties. Every Police officer and official should serve the humanity with the spirit to render best possible services and ensure safety of life and property of the public, he added.

Dogar said that the genuine problems of the citizens must be solved at Police Station level on priority basis, however doors of his office were round the clock open to every complainant for provision of justice. A dedicated helpline 1242 and Anti Qabza Cell has already been established at his office where citizens can give information regarding any Qabza mafia, goons and their supporters. Humbleness and politeness should be the face mark of every Police officer and official as Allah has bestowed powers to us only to serve the humanity.

Dogar also said that dutiful officers are pride of the department however every inefficient and corrupt officers will have to face the accountability in case of abuse of powers. He further said that maintenance of law and order and security of life and property of the citizens is the top priority of Lahore Police. He repeated his resolve to ensure permanent peace in Lahore at all cost. IT based latest technology and all possible resources are being utilized for the elimination of crime in the city, he concluded.