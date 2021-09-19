SSWMB, Dawoodi Bohra community hold World Cleanup Day walk

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and the Dawoodi Bohra community for its project ‘RISE’ held an awareness walk to mark World Cleanup Day on Saturday.

The walk was presided over by the board’s executive director operations, Tariq Nizami, and Amir of the Bohra community’s Nazafat organisation.

SSWMB regional coordinator Ali Asghar Khadim, District South deputy director Ghulam Abbas and Chinese company officials were also part of the walk.

The participants held banners regarding awareness of cleanliness during the walk. The walk was held from Haqqani Chawk towards Esa Masjid near City Courts, which is an around two-kilometer area.

“It is our basic obligation to keep the city clean,” said SSWMB managing director Zubair Channa. He requested the people of Karachi on World Cleanup Day to keep their surroundings clean. “If the city is clean, the environment will be cleaner.”

He said the board was making its efforts to provide relief to the people and keep the city clean.

The board’s director operations shared that the area where the walk was held was a commercial area of District South. “The purpose of the walk is to make the people aware of how we should keep our neighborhood neat and clean,” he stressed, adding that it would take a little effort by keeping a bin outside each shop and making sure that the waste went inside the bin, and this way the streets would look cleaner.