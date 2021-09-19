T is for taxes

The federal government has declared another amnesty scheme. While these schemes help the government generate revenue, they also help crimes flourish. Our state economy and national interest stands compromised by these successive amnesty schemes (first launched in 1958). Such schemes have now become a regular feature in the country. Black economy and tax evasion have haunted the economy for over six decades, while tax collection has remained low. A former chairman of NAB was unceremoniously removed from his post in 2007 when he resisted orders to stop proceedings against corrupt individuals including several politicians.

Each scheme is meant to be the last, and those not filing taxes are threatened with legal repercussions. On the other hand, senior citizens who have paid taxes all their lives get no such tax reliefs. The government should look into the matter and make things easy for the honest taxpayers, while holding people involved in illegal practices accountable.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore