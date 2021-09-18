‘PM wants Pakistan, Tajikistan to play role for unity in Afghanistan’

DUSHANBE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had desired that Pakistan and Tajikistan should play their due role bringing various Afghan ethnic factions closer to maintain peace.
Talking to the local media, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting said Tajikistan has an important role to play in bringing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan, saying Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Prime Minister’s Adviser on National Security Moeed Yousuf and Pakistan’s
Ambassador to Tajikistan were also present on the occasion. He said after the summit, Pakistan’s delegation would go to Presidential Palace, where bilateral talks would be held, saying besides other issues of mutual interests, Afghanistan situation would also the key agenda in the talks.
