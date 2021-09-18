ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Friday sent a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the appointment of members of the Election Commission of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) president proposed six names for Punjab members and three for KP members. The names of Justice (retd) Tariq Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Javed Anwar, Justice (retd) Mushtaq Ahmed, Khalid Masood Chaudhry, Irfan Qadir and Irfan Ali have been proposed for Punjab.
While the names of Syed Afsar Shah, Sardar Hussain Shah and Sohail Altaf proposed for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In the letter, Shehbaz Sharif complained to the prime minister that he consulted him on the appointment of the members very late.
He said the Constitution had given 45 days for the appointment of the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that had already passed. He urged that the consultation process should be completed in time.
He said that he was carefully reviewing the names suggested by him (PM) and also asked to consider the names he had given to him (mentioned in the letter).
ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 68 more people and infected 2,928 people, taking the...
DUSHANBE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan...
WASHINGTON: The US State Department has approved a potential agreement covering up to $500 million in military support...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi has termed the cancellation of New...
KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday passed through majority vote a resolution against the move to establish the...
ISLAMABAD: Three ‘working’ days of the National Assembly will be counted in its ongoing parliamentary year for the...