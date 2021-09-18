ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Friday sent a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the appointment of members of the Election Commission of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) president proposed six names for Punjab members and three for KP members. The names of Justice (retd) Tariq Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Javed Anwar, Justice (retd) Mushtaq Ahmed, Khalid Masood Chaudhry, Irfan Qadir and Irfan Ali have been proposed for Punjab.

While the names of Syed Afsar Shah, Sardar Hussain Shah and Sohail Altaf proposed for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In the letter, Shehbaz Sharif complained to the prime minister that he consulted him on the appointment of the members very late.

He said the Constitution had given 45 days for the appointment of the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that had already passed. He urged that the consultation process should be completed in time.

He said that he was carefully reviewing the names suggested by him (PM) and also asked to consider the names he had given to him (mentioned in the letter).