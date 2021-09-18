Woman killed over ‘Karo Kari’

SUKKUR: Another woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Larkana city due to the tradition of ‘Karo Kari’. Reports said a woman, identified as Suraya, was allegedly killed by her husband, identified as Sajjad Pathan, over adultery and being declared as ‘Kari’ in Larkana. The parents of the deceased staged a sit-in in front of the Larkana Hospital against the absence of doctors, saying the accused managed to escape from the scene. Later, the body was brought to the Chandika Medical Civil Hospital for post-mortem.