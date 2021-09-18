Minor disappears, two students kidnapped

SUKKUR: The parents of a missing boy and two abducted school students staged protests in front of the SSP office in Khairpur against the police behaviour.

Reports said the parents of six-year-old missing boy Babu, s/o Abdul Jabbar, staged a sit-in on the National Highway in front of the SSP office, Khairpur, along with the parents of two other schoolgoing children, who were allegedly kidnapped. Father of the missing child, Abdul Jabbar Phulpoto, said that some two months ago, his son had gone missing from village Khanpur in Khairpur, but the jurisdiction police had not yet taken any action or launched any search operation to find out the whereabouts of the boy. Jabbar has expressed the fear that his son had been abducted by the criminals and demanded safe recovery of his child. The protesters concluded their protest after assurance by the police to register an FIR of the incident and to take appropriate measures to recover the allegedly missing child.

In another incident of similar nature, the parents of kidnapped students demonstrated against the jurisdiction police at the Khairpur Bypass near Shah Hussain Bypass of Khanpur area in Khairpur. Muhammad Murad Chandio, relatives of the allegedly kidnapped kids, said two students of class eight, identified as Hakim Ali and Ghulam Serwar Chandio, had been kidnapped from their village but the police, instead of taking action to recover the children, said the kidnappers had been demanding Rs1 million ransom against their release. The protesters demanded the authorities to get their kids released soon. Talking to The News, SSP Khairpur Malik Zafar Iqbal, denied having any protest in front of his office, while he said he was not aware of any kidnapping and disappearance of a six-year-old boy.