KP govt to expand tax e-payment facility

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched mobile application “Zama KP” - an e-payment gateway for online payment of provincial taxes to facilitate consumers to pay taxes through mobile phone and the facility will be expanded soon.

The launching ceremony of the app was held here on Thursday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan as the chief guest, said a handout.

The e-payment system has been launched by the Excise Taxation & Narcotics Control Department. However, other departments can also use the system to collect their own taxes.

Initially, token tax of vehicles could be paid through this e-payment gateway. In the next phase, the facility would be extended for payment of the rest of taxes related to motor vehicles and property taxes.

Similarly, fees of educational boards could also be paid through the App “Zama KP”. The app has been prepared with the technical and financial assistance of the Sub National Governance Programme and Foreign & Common-Wealth Office of the British Government.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the launching of the app as a historic and important step by the KP government towards e-governance strategy.

He hoped that the initiative would not only facilitate people in paying taxes but also increase tax collection by the provincial government.

Mahmood Khan added that under its e-governance strategy “like other departments of the provincial government, massive reforms were underway in the Excise & Taxation Department as well. He said work was in progress to digitise the canal system in the province through which consumers could get all the information on effective use of water.