BISE Peshawar declares 10th & 12th grade exam results

PESHAWAR: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar (BISEP) on Friday declared the results of the grade 10 and 12 examinations.

All the students, who had appeared in the examinations were declared qualified as the government had already announced to award at least passing marks—33 percent—to the below-average students.

The results were announced at an award distribution ceremony among the top position holder students.

KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai was the chief guest on the occasion. BISEP Chairman Prof Nasrullah Khan and Controller Examinations Arif Ali Khan also addressed the gathering.

According to the result, a total of 60,459 students had been registered for the 12th-grade examination and 57,886 could appear in the exam and 2,573 remained absent. All those who had appeared in the examination were declared successful.

Adan Tariq, daughter of Tariq Zubair and a student of the Jinnah College for Women, University of Peshawar, topped the board by securing a record 1,084 marks out of the total 1100.

Salman Jamshed, son of Jamshed Khan and a student of Capital College, Peshawar, stood second in the exam by bagging 1,078 marks.

He was followed by Mohammad Shoaib, son of Momin Khan, a student of Islamia College, Peshawar with 1,076 marks to clinch third position in the board.

In the pre-engineering group, Laiba Gulaly, daughter of Ashaq Hussain and a student of Jinnah College for Women secured first position in the board by securing 1,076 marks.

Shahzad Bangash, son of Mudeer Khan, a student of Capital College, Peshawar, stood second in the pre-engineering in the board by obtaining 1,074 marks and Syed Hassaan Ali Shah, son of Syed Akhtar Ali Shah of the same college scored 1,072 marks to stand third in the board.

In the humanities group, Hassan Muhammad, son of Muhammad Sayed, a student of Islamia College, Peshawar, stood first with 1,076 marks.

Javaria, daughter of Nazar Mohammad and a student of College of Home Economics, University of Peshawar, and Hafsa Shoaib, daughter of Mohammad Shoaib Khan shared the second position by securing 1,052 marks.

Sana Gul, daughter of Wali Khan and a student of Government Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School, Peshawar, bagged 1,050 marks and stood third in the examination.

In the pre-computer group, Zubair Akhtar, son of Akhtar Alam, a student of Capital College Peshawar, secured 1,068 marks and stood first. He was followed by Rahmatullah, son of Gherat Gul of the same college in second position with 1,058 marks and Saif Ali Khan, son of Zafar Ali Khan, a student of Islamia College, Peshawar, in third position with 1,052 marks.

In the theology group Muhammad Dawood, son of Abdul Wahab, a student of Islamia College Peshawar secured 1,016 marks and stood first in the group.

It merits a mention here that owing to COVID-19 pandemic, the exam was conducted in only three elective papers.

Later a formula was developed to award marks to the students.

Similarly, in the grade-10, a total of 84,830 students had been enrolled by the board for appearing in the examinations out of which 2291 didn’t appear for unknown reasons while the rest of them were declared passed.

The matriculation students appeared in four elective subjects and the marks were given to them as per an already evolved formula.

Three students shared the top position by securing an unbelievable 1098 marks out of the total 1100, which are almost 100 per cent marks.

The students who clinched the honour included Rimsha Imran of the Peshawar Model Girls High School-II Dilazak Road Peshawar, Sahibzada Aizaz Haleem of Peshawar Model School Charsadda and Umar Kifayat of New Islamia Public High School, Charsadda.

Similarly, 14 students shared the second position with 1,096 marks and 21 students were declared third position holders for obtaining 1,094 marks.

The humanities group was topped by student of Government Girls High School Budhai Peshawar’s Abiha Urooj with 1,078 marks.

The second position in the humanities group was shared by three students scoring 1,032 marks. They were Sania of Government Girls High School Budhai Peshawar, Alishba Shakeel of Municipal High School and Inter-College (Girls) Shahi Bagh Peshawar and Malaika of Government Girls High School Khyber Colony Peshawar. Six students obtained 1,030 marks and shared the third position.