North Korea rebukes ‘double-dealing’ US after missile launch

Suu Kyi on trial for corruption YANGON: Myanmar’s junta will put ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial for corruption, her lawyer said on Friday,...

Blinken urges more normalisation with Israel on anniversary WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised on Friday to encourage more Arab countries to recognise...

UK court rules doctors can give children puberty-blocking drugs LONDON: The Court of Appeal in London on Friday ruled that doctors can give puberty blockers to children under 16 who...

Netflix eyes TV’s top prize with ‘The Crown’ at the Emmys Los Angeles: Netflix is tipped to finally win television’s biggest prize on Sunday as its critically adored British...

Work-related accidents, illnesses kill nearly 2m each year: UN Geneva: Work-related illnesses and injuries kill nearly two million people annually, largely because of long working...