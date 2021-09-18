 
Saturday September 18, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

North Korea rebukes ‘double-dealing’ US after missile launch

World

AFP
September 18, 2021

SEOUL: Pyongyang accused the United States of "double-dealing" on Friday and held Washington’s duplicity responsible for stalled nuclear talks, days after both North and South Korea carried out missile launches.

More From World

More From Latest