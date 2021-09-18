AI condemns ‘impunity’ over Iran custody deaths

Nicosia: Amnesty International has condemned the "climate of impunity" that prevails in Iran over deaths in custody despite reports of more than 70 such cases over the past decade.
"Iranian authorities have failed to provide accountability for at least 72 deaths in custody since January 2010, despite credible reports that they resulted from torture or other ill-treatment or the lethal use of firearms and tear gas by officials," said the London-based rights group. —AFP
