Photo, painting exhibition

LAHORE:Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Yawar Abbas Bukhari inaugurated a three-day Photos & Paintings Exhibition at Al-Hamra Art Gallery on Friday.

The exhibition was organised by Bonded Labour Liberation Front (BLLF) Pakistan in commemoration of the landmark verdict of Supreme Court of Pakistan to abolish the forced labour system. Col (retd) Javed Mujtaba Chairman FDF and representatives of civil society including Abdullah Malik, Mrs Tanveer Jehan, Dr Mohayyudin, Rana Ameer Khan leading lawyers and representatives from different walks of life were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Talking to the media Syed Yawar Abbas praised the long struggle of BLLF Pakistan. The lack of political will and vested interests of the working elite are major reasons behind the non-implementation of the labour laws and various decisions of the Supreme Court, he said.

He said that most of the brick kiln owners and landlords are sitting in parliament and holding higher positions in administration and law enforcement agencies. He further said that it is primary responsibility of administration and bureaucracy to implement the laws. Talking to media and audience Syeda Ghulam Fatima, General Secretary of BLLF paid tribute to the Supreme Court for landmark verdict in Darshan Masih Case and urged the government for implementation of all decisions of SC in true letter & spirit. At the end of the ceremony, she announced that a seminar will also be held at Faletti's Hotel Lahore on Saturday besides a workers rally from Faletti's Hotel to Press Club Lahore.