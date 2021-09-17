Pakistan fifth among worst climate hit nations: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said Pakistan is now at number 5th in the worst climate affected nations of the world which is a matter of deep concern for the entire nation as the climate change is severely affecting all socio-economic sectors of developing countries.

He said this while addressing the event for preparation of the upcoming 26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP-26) organized by the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change in the Parliament House here on Thursday.

The Speaker said that the Parliament of Pakistan is fully cognizant of the adverse impact of climate change and would oversee the incumbent government’s initiatives of Clean and Green Pakistan which are aimed to eliminate these impacts. He also said that the ongoing plantation drive would cast positive impacts on the environment.

He said that Parliament, being the representative of the common people, is making all-out efforts to counter the issues faced by common people. He said the present Assembly has legislated in the best interest of the masses and so far 94 bills have been passed which include 16 private member bills and more than 200 Private Members bills are under consideration in Standing Committees.

Speaker said that agriculture is the backbone of the socio-economic development in the country. “It is the first time in the parliamentary history of the country that the Special Committee on Agriculture products has been forwarding a diverse recommendation to the government for resolving the outstanding issues faced by the farmers' community and most of these have been implemented.”

Asad Qaiser said that the Special Committee on the development and progress of erstwhile FATA would play a vital role to overcome all the shortcomings faced by the brave people of erstwhile FATA for long.

He also said that all the sources and resources will be allocated to bring the region into the mainstream. He said the incumbent government is fully cognizant of the situation in Afghanistan and is ready to support Afghan brethren especially in the provision of basic food supplies. He said that the Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group would try to facilitate Afghani brethren in this hour of need.