 
Friday September 17, 2021
PM interrupts critical poet at business forum

Top Story

September 17, 2021

ISLAMABAD: In live business forum meeting in Tajikistan, a questioner started a critical poem targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan. First the state-run TV cut his voice, and then the prime minister stopped him before he could complete his poem. The premier advised that questions related to the joint business forum must be asked and we would have a lot of time for poetry later on.

