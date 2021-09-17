Bilawal rejects hike in PoL prices

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has rejected the sharp rise in prices of petroleum products and demanded to withdraw the decision. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has robbed the people by bringing the petrol price to the highest level in the history of the country.

“Khan Sahib when the nation will witness the good days,” he asked to the prime minister. Bilawal said when the value of the dollar and petrol are at the highest level in history, everything is out of reach of the people. “Where did those big claims of providing relief to the people after the budget go,” he asked to prime minister. Bilawal said that those who came to power by lying about providing inexpensive petrol are defending it today.