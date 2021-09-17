Media organisations reject PMDA

ISLAMABAD: The joint action committee (JAC) set up against the PMDA Thursday thanked all the bodies and individuals, particularly the media watch dogs, lawyers associations, human rights associations, political parties and civil society, for standing up for freedom of expression in the country.

On Wednesday, in a meeting between the APNS, CPNE, PFUJ, PBA, AEMEND and Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Minister of State Farrukh Habib, the JAC expressed its reservations about the PMDA and termed it unacceptable, reports Geo News.

However, it was agreed to form a committee to address the issue of fake news, particularly on the social media, the rights of media workers and ways to further improve laws and regulatory framework.

The statement said the member organisations of JAC will nominate their representatives for the committee being formed to discuss these issues amicably along with representatives of the federal govt.