Egypt’s Sisi pushes for December elections in Libya

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi pledged support on Thursday for elections in Libya in talks with interim prime minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, days after meeting strongman Khalifa Haftar.
Sisi "stressed the importance of the upcoming Libyan elections in respecting and activating the free will of the ... Libyan people," a presidency statement said. During a visit to Tripoli on Tuesday, US Department of State Counsellor Derek Chollet said the war-torn country had "the best opportunity ... in a decade to bring the conflict to closure".
