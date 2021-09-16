Fazl slams Bilawal, asks him to move no-trust against Buzdar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday slammed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for criticising the Opposition alliance and asked him to move the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

"Why aren't such people, who keep criticising us for not resigning from assemblies, move a no-confidence motion [against CM Buzdar]," the PDM chief said while addressing a press conference in Hub.

Responding to a question that PPP seeks to bring a change in Punjab, he said: "People who keep humming about no-confidence, if they think it is a wise option, they should move it, why are they sitting peacefully?"

"There can be no greater nonsense than seeking a no-confidence motion with six members sitting [in Punjab Assembly]," Fazl said while slamming PPP." Last month, the Opposition alliance's chief had said that PPP had "stabbed the PDM in the back", as he addressed a press conference. Fazl, speaking at the press conference in Karachi alongside Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and other political party leaders, had told reporters to not discuss PPP as it was "a thing of the past".

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) came hard on the Chief of JUIF and President Pakistan Democratic Movement Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his remarks on the PPP and said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has experience in carrying out marches and then ending long marches abruptly. “What benefit Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s long marches and march on Islamabad and sit-in gave to the nation and the democracy in the country. That sit-in was nothing but a waste of time,” said Central Secretary for Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi while in a rejoinder to Maulana Fazlur Rehman's statement on the PPP.

Central Secretary for Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to make fun of the PPP for having seven members in Punjab. “You have no excuse for not bringing bringing a no-confidence motion against Buzdar except that you do not want to overthrow the Buzdar government even after seeing the people of Punjab in anguish.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that now there is no talk of resignations before the long march. “It has been proved that the issue of resignations was another LFO which was passed by Maulana and in return he had got the post of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly during dictator Musharraf's time,” he said.

Faisal Karim Kundi said, “Maulana Sahib, what kind of politics you have that you are an ally of PTI in Sindh and a silent spectator in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. How can you initiate a no-confidence motion against puppet government of Punjab to get rid of the selected Prime Minister who is your ally in Sindh.” Kundi asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman to bring a no-confidence motion because Imran Khan cannot stay in power for long after Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar is dislodged.