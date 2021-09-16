Use of EVM in elections is not new: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved judgment on the maintainability of a petition filed against holding election through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

The petition, filed by Tariq Asad Advocate, came up for hearing before the IHC bench presided over by Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah Wednesday. The IHC CJ asked, during the hearing of the case, if it was not this petition premature at this stage as the use of EVM in elections is not new. “Just now the arguments are being given on this issue. You bring very crucial issues in the court,” he said.

The defence counsel Tariq Asad Advocate told the court that government wants to dominate the authority of election commission. Election commission is being criticised. There is already political and economic instability in the country. This situation is feared to stoke chaos. Election commission filed objections in Senate standing committee. The court should also issue notice to election commission and summon report regarding objections. “Let election commission do what is its job,” he said.

The IHC CJ remarked legislation will not be enacted for holding election through electronic voting machine. The defence counsel replied, “We don’t know as yet how the vote will be cast through electronic voting machine. How the unlettered people sitting in the villages will exercise their right to franchise.” The court reserved the judgment on the maintainability of the petition after hearing the arguments.