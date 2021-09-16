COAS lauds operational preparedness of PAF

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has hailed PAF’s sacrifices for the country and their all-out support to the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

The COAS on Wednesday visited the Air Headquarters here. He also praised the operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), while appreciating the motivation level of all ranks. He also appreciated PAF's role in provision of humanitarian assistance and facilitating recent evacuation operations from Afghanistan.

General Bajwa was given a detailed briefing on operational matters of the PAF. During the meeting matters of mutual professional interest were discussed. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Baber highlighted various ongoing projects being carried out by PAF.