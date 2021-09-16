IMC gets award for Toyota Yaris

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has bagged the Consumer Choice Award 2021, for the highest selling sedan in Pakistan, Toyota Yaris and, for showing outstanding results throughout the year, a statement said.

The award was presented at a ceremony by Federal Information Technology and Telecommunication Minister Syed Amin UI Haque in the presence of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

IMC Chief Executive Ali Asghar Jamali said that only a year into the launch, Toyota Yaris has wooed customers and earned itself the badge of the number one selling sedan in the country.

“IMC has, and always will be devoted to the Pakistani market and to our customers whose interest and confidence in our products and services is rapidly increasing every year. Our mainstay has been Toyota’s Customer First principle, which has resulted in our dedication to quality, technology, and innovation, as well as providing the finest possible services to our customers,” he added.

One of the primary goals of Yaris has been to provide consumers with a Toyota at an accessible price. The model meets all the environment regulations; it is more fuel efficient and effectively reduces air pollution. It offers environment friendly motoring experience with cutting edge eco technology. Consumers Choice Awards are awarded every year to those consumer friendly companies, traders and organisations that offer their products and services in the best interest of Pakistani consumers.