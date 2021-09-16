Alamgiri Gate, Temple of Loh restored

LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has restored the Alamgiri Gate and Temple of Loh located inside the Lahore Fort with an amount of Rs7.32 million.

The project has been completed in one year, said WCLA’s senior official Tanya Qureshi here Wednesday. She said during this process of conservation and restoration, the interior part of the Alamgiri Gate had been restored.

“Fresco of the main dome of Alamgiri Gate has been restored along with the structural strengthening of the gate’s building,” she said and maintained that the cement plaster had been removed which was done on it in the past.

Similarly, walls have also been strengthened and cleaned from graffiti. The flooring of the area inside the gate has been done while similar work has been done inside the temple of Loh. The temple has been consolidated and restored, she said adding lime plaster had been done inside the temple and walls had been cleaned.

Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari said that Alamgiri Gate was one of the important monuments inside the fort. "It needed much attention as it was neglected in the past. Our team has restored it technically. Same was the case with the temple of Loh and now it is restored. We take tourists to these sites now in the history by night tour. These locations are very much visited and appreciated by the visitors and tourists," he concluded.