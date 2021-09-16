Pakistan to face Chinese Taipei in Asian Volleyball quarter-finals

KARACHI: Pakistan will face tough Chinese Taipei in their opening Group F fixture of the quarter-finals stage of the 21st Asian Men’s Senior Volleyball Championship at Chiba, Japan, on Thursday (today).

This will be a test for the Green-shirts to impress at this tough stage where strong teams are featuring. Pakistan qualified for the quarter-finals after ending as runners-up in their Group B after winning two matches against Thailand and Hong Kong. Pakistan lost to Iran in straight sets in their last outing on Tuesday.

Chinese Taipei are tough as they have made it to the quarter-finals after finishing at the summit in their Group D which also carried four-time champions South Korea.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) secretary Shah Naeem Zafar said Pakistan would win this game. “The morale of the players is high. The Iranian coach Mohammadirad is handling the brigade well and I am confident we will win the game,” Shah told ‘The News’.

“The coach is using good tactics. He is using every player as per demand of the situation and this has worked so far in the event,” Shah said.

Meanwhile, holders Iran will face South Korea in the same group.

In Group E quarter-finals, former champions Australia will face Qatar and record nine-time champions Japan will lock horns with China on Thursday (today).

After a round robin engagement top two teams will make it to the semi-finals.

The quarter-finals stage for the 9th to 16 spots will also begin on Thursday.

In Group G, India will face Kuwait, and Bahrain will meet Uzbekistan. In Group H, Thailand will lock horns with Tajikistan and Hong Kong will meet Saudi Arabia.