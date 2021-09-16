Chairman asks for DRS failure report

LAHORE: The newly elected chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja has launched an inquiry to ascertain the reasons behind failure to obtain Decision Review System (DRS) for the New Zealand series.

The new chairman has asked the PCB officials to present him a report, detailing why the board failed to get the DRS for the series that caused it to be a bilateral tour.

The PCB will have to bear huge financial losses as a result of the non-availability of the DRS.

Last week, the PCB announced that the status of the ODI series has been changed and will not count in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

According to the details, the PCB’s Commercial Department was in charge of signing the contract with the crew, but the board was left red-faced because plans were not made in time.

Meanwhile, paramilitary force and law enforcement agencies on Wednesday started arrangements of security in and around the Gaddafi Stadium for the Pakistan and New Zealand series.

The Punjab government has asked for the help of Army and Rangers for security.

The Home Department has directed the Lahore Police to prepare a foolproof security plan. As part of the plan, officials of Army and Rangers visited the stadium and made plans for deployment of officials at roads leading to the stadium and the players dressing room.