S Korea fires first submarine-launched ballistic missile

SEOUL: South Korea successfully test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday, becoming only the seventh country in the world with the advanced technology and raising the prospect of a regional arms race.
The test, supervised by President Moon Jae-in, came hours after nuclear-armed North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea, according to the South’s military, and as China’s foreign minister visited Seoul.
It is a strategic advance for the South, which has been strengthening its military capabilities as it seeks to counter the threat posed by the North, which is under international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes. "It’s extraordinary timing that you have not one but two Koreas testing ballistic missiles on the same day," Yonsei University professor John Delury said.
Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails have called off a planned hunger strike...
London: The chairman of the Prince Charles’s charitable foundation resigned on Wednesday after an investigation was...
Paris: Thousands of seabirds that wash up on Atlantic coasts every year could have been starved to death by cyclones...
TOKYO: Ebola survivors can relapse and trigger outbreaks at least five years after infection, and long-term follow-up...
San Francisco: Instagram on Wednesday defended itself against a report that the social network harms the mental health...
Bangkok: A mass graveyard for Bangkok’s flamboyantly coloured cabs left idle and decaying by coronavirus curbs is...