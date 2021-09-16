 
Thursday September 16, 2021
German frigate denied Chinese port call: Berlin

World

AFP
September 16, 2021

Berlin: A German frigate travelling across the Indo-Pacific in a show of support for allies has been denied a request to make a port call in Shanghai, German officials said on Wednesday. The decision, announced by Beijing after weeks of stalling, deals a blow to German hopes that a Chinese stop could help defuse tensions over the naval mission.

