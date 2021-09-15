Stolen newborn recovered

MARDAN: The police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered a newborn baby who was stolen from the Mardan Medical Complex a few days ago.
Speaking at a news conference, Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Sanaullah said the newborn baby of a local trader Saeed Afzal was stolen from the Mardan Medical Complex on September 9.
He added that officials of the Sheikh Maltoon Town Police Station had registered a case and launched an investigation.
The official said the police obtained the CCTV footage and gathered other evidence.
He added two suspicious women were seen in the footage and one of them was wearing a traditional shawl holding a baby.
Sanaullah said the police arrested the woman and her daughter from Kalu Khan in Swabi after establishing her identity and recovered the baby. He said the accused woman worked at the hospital and told investigators that the child of her sister had died a few days ago so she stole the baby to console her.
