Education for all

The government should focus on making education more accessible for children from low-income families. With an estimated 22.8 million children out-of-school, Pakistan has the world's second highest number of out-of-school children, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef). The prime minister and Ministry of Education must pay heed to the needs of these children, who are not going to the school and are denied even basic education. They should work to improve the quality of education in government schools and encourage parents to send their children to schools.
Child labour is a major cause of out-of-school children, as parents choose to have them work instead. This inevitably leads to a rise in delinquency and crimes by these children who have no real direction in life. The government should take measures to curtail child labour by imposing fines on people who make these children work.
Ghaneem Irfan Warraich
Sialkot
