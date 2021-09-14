Arbitrary decisions

This refers to the news reports ‘Demo against PMDA outside Parliament tomorrow: PFUJ appeals for mass participation in dharna’ and ‘ECP will react to ministers’ tirade against it on Monday’ (September 12).

The PTI government, instead of enjoying a comfortable majority on its own, is merely subsisting with the help of coalition parties some of which Prime Minister Imran Khan has bitterly opposed in the past. To see such a government try to introduce its plans and bills in such an authoritarian manner (bypassing parliament) is shocking.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi