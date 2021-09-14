Challengers, Strikers romp to solid wins over Blasters, Dynamites

KARACHI: Challengers and Strikers romped to solid wins over Blasters and Dynamites in the Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day Tournament here at the Oval Academy Ground and National Stadium on Monday.

Waheeda Akhtar starred with the ball as Challengers dismissed Blasters for 59 in 31.2 overs at the Oval Academy Ground. Waheeda took four wickets for 11 runs in her nine-over spell. She found great support from Anoosha Nasir, Saba Nazir and Masooma Zahra who all took two wickets each.

Challengers chased down the target in 21 overs with Sidra Amin and Iram Javed contributing 25 and 18 unbeaten runs, respectively. Waheeda was named player of the match.

Here at the National Stadium, Strikers recorded a thumping 65-run win over Dynamites. Batting first, Strikers posted 237 for eight in their allotted 50 overs. Opener Ayesha Zafar top-scored with 65 off 66 balls. Her innings included nine fours.

Kainat Imtiaz contributed 57 off 73 balls. The Strikers captain hit five fours in her innings. Ghulam Fatima and Maham Tariq took two wickets each.

Dynamites were bowled out for 172 runs in 43.2 overs. Captain Muneeba Ali scored 51 off 70 balls (five fours, one six). Aliya Riaz (29) and Maham Tariq (24) were the only other batters to make significant contributions.

Player of the match Tooba Hassan took four wickets for 28 runs with her leg-breaks. Fatima Khan took two wickets for 10 runs in her four overs.