Pak girls go down fighting India in junior tennis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan girls went down fighting against India 1-2 in the South Asian Regional Qualifying Event of ITF Asia 12 & Under Team Championship 2021 that commenced here at the PTF-SDA Complex Monday.

Following 1-1 all, the team tie was decided in the doubles with ace Pakistan player Haniya Minhas taking on India’s pair single handedly, ultimately losing 4-6, 6-4, 9-11 in an exciting doubles match.

Haniya earlier won her singles against top Indian girl Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Pakistan team lost the opening singles as Zunaisha Noor was defeated by Haritashree Venkatesh. The Indian girl won 6-1, 6-1.

India also defeated Nepal 3-0 in the boys’ event wining all the matches in one-sided affair. In girls’ team event, Maldives defeated Nepal also by 3-0. Maldives girls won all matches in a one-sided affair.

Earlier, the colourful opening ceremony kicked off the Championship being hosted by Pakistan for the very first time. Tariq Murtaza, Chairman RDA, President Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) and Senior Vice President-PTF formally welcomed the participating teams, appreciating the efforts of the PTF management for organizing the event in a highly befitting manner.

Babar Salim, the Chief Regulations Officer for Toyota-Indus Motors Company, which is sponsoring the event, also spoke on the occasion, besides appreciating the joint efforts of PTF and Toyota-Indus Motors for sponsoring and organizing this event. He also promised that his organization would continue to extend support to PTF in future.

It is pertinent to mention that the Ambassador of Maldives HE Madam Farzana Zahir also visited the PTF complex and witnessed the tie between the girls’ teams of Maldives and Nepal. She was highly impressed with the organization and conduct of the event, especially the security and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols, as per government SOPs.

Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan was also present during the opening ceremony and also witnessed some of the matches. He was also of the opinion that such events provide much-needed exposure to the young players.

SEVP-PTF Khawar Hyat Khan was also present to witness the matches and oversee the arrangements, along with Secretary PTF Col Gul Rehman (r) and SVP-PTF Saeed Khan.