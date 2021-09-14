Gulf Air contracts Gerry’s dnata

KARACHI: Gerry’s dnata, Pakistan’s leading ground services provider, has been awarded a multi-year contract by Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, a statement said on Monday.

The partnership will see Gerry’s dnata provide quality and safe ground, passenger and cargo handling services to the airline at six airports in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan and Faisalabad, according to the statement. “We are proud to be the ground handler of choice for Gulf Air in Pakistan. We consistently invest in infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and training to deliver the best possible services for our customers,” said Syed Haris Raza, CEO of Gerry’s dnata.

“Our new contract is a vote of confidence in our quality offering, and a testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to safety and service excellence. We look forward to a long-standing partnership with the airline.” The statement said in recent years Gerry’s dnata had significantly invested in facilities, equipment, training, and technology, while continually expanding its operations in Pakistan.

Gerry’s dnata’s investments include a state-of-the-art import cargo centre at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.