 
Tuesday September 14, 2021
19 Chinese workers found dead

World

AFP
September 14, 2021

BEIJING: Nineteen Chinese miners who became trapped underground when a coal mine collapsed last month were found dead on Monday, state media reported, after a huge rescue effort. Twenty-one people were working in the Chaidaer mine in remote Qinghai province in northwest China when the roof suddenly caved in on August 14, local officials said last month.

