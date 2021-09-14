US mother mourns three sons

WASHINGTON: One by one, Seditra Brown lost her three sons to gun violence in Washington: first Paris in 2018, then Montray in 2019, and Kalif just last month.

"There is never really a way to protect your children," says Brown, 49. "When they’re outside of your presence, who knows, it can happen to anybody." As she grieves, Brown tries to find solace in her faith, recalling her devastation at news of each death.

"I have just got to be strong for my girls, so they won’t break down, my grandkids... they go off of my energy," she said. "The minute I break down, the whole family is going to break down."