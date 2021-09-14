IHC suspends plots lucky draw scheme for judges, bureaucrats, govt employees

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the results of the lucky draw of plots' allotment for government employees, judges, and bureaucrats in sectors F-14 and F-15.

A special division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, heard various petitions against the allotment of plots. The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) told the court that the federal cabinet had formed a committee on the matter which would submit a report to the cabinet.

The foundation said that plots were being allotted to journalists, lawyers, and employees of autonomous bodies under the quota system. The chief justice questioned: "Why aren't labourers given a plot?"

He added that the federal government should have a policy that only homeless people would get a plot who could not sell the property later. Justice Minallah said that 31 to 32 thousand people were waiting for the plots. He stated that there should have been a waiting list, as plots had been allotted to convicted and dismissed judges.

The High Court suspended the allotment of plots to government employees, judges and bureaucrats in sectors F-14 and F-15 through a lucky draw and issued notice to the Attorney General for assistance on October 14.