COAS visits Karachi Corps, briefed on security situation in Sindh

The COAS was given a detailed update on operational preparedness, training regime and administrative matters of the corps.

The COAS was given a detailed update on operational preparedness, training regime and administrative matters of the corps.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. File photo

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Corps Headquarters Karachi on Monday.

The COAS was given a detailed update on operational preparedness, training regime and administrative matters of the corps. The COAS was apprised of prevalent internal security situation in the province, especially, army and Pakistan Rangers’ efforts to assist other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in maintaining law and order.

The COAS emphasised to guard effectively against hybrid threats in view of the latest developments in the region and the need to respond collectively with the whole of nation approach. General Bajwa was also briefed on multifaceted assistance being rendered by the army for implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP), a critical mega initiative underway to uplift Pakistan’s biggest metropolis, Karachi, through various developmental projects in the aftermath of Karachi urban flooding in August last year.

The COAS appreciated Karachi Corps for all out support to civil administration ensuring timely and efficient action on key projects of KTP. He also visited Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government Girls School Karachi; an initiative of Zindagi Trust. The COAS praised school administration for providing state of the art facilities and high standard of education for under privileged girl students at par with any modern education system of the day.

Later, the COAS also interacted with families of martyrs of army, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, other LEAs including intelligence, Sind Police, ANF and ASF. The COAS spent time with them and inquired about their well-being and directed the formation to take all necessary measures for welfare of martyrs' families. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Commander Karachi Corps.