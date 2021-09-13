 
Monday September 13, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

PM approves 44pc raise in rental ceiling of federal govt employees

Top Story

Sep 13, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a 44 percent increase in the rental ceiling for federal government employees. Per a notification issued in this regard by the Prime Minister's Office, the increase in house rent will be applicable to federal government employees, starting from grade 1 to grade 22. Moreover, the increase in rent will be applicable to employees stationed in different cities of the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta.

More From Top Story

More From Latest