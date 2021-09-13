 
‘Trilateral Exercise Brotherhood’ underway in Baku

Sep 13, 2021

RAWALPINDI: The opening ceremony of ‘Trilateral Exercise Brotherhood’, being hosted by Azerbaijan, was held at Baku. The exercise will be conducted in counter terrorism domain from 11-22 September, 2021. According to ISPR, special forces from Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey are participating in the said exercise.

