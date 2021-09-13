‘Trilateral Exercise Brotherhood’ underway in Baku

RAWALPINDI: The opening ceremony of ‘Trilateral Exercise Brotherhood’, being hosted by Azerbaijan, was held at Baku. The exercise will be conducted in counter terrorism domain from 11-22 September, 2021. According to ISPR, special forces from Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey are participating in the said exercise.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a 44 percent increase in the rental ceiling for federal government...
MUZAFFARABAD: On the directions of AJK Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi, the Prime Minister Secretariat has issued a...
ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has summoned Pakistan People's Party Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali...
ISLAMABAD: Helicopters to rescue three mountaineers, including a Pakistani, from the Rakaposhi Mountain of the...
FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that the best substitute to...
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received a phone call from Jeppe Kofod, Minister of Foreign Affairs...