Bilawal, Moonis Elahi discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad on Sunday. Both discussed the overall political situation in the country. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar was also present during the meeting. The political observers were giving significance to the meeting of Bilawal and Moonis Elahi amid current political situation in the country. Bilawal enquired about the health of President PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and expressed his best regards to Chaudhry Shujaat and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. Bilawal and Moonis Elahi also discussed the country's water distribution system among provinces and the issue of historic water shortage in Sindh.