Qureshi, Danish counterpart discuss Afghan developments

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from his counterpart in Denmark, Jeppe Kofod, on Sunday during which they discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Kofod reiterated his gratitude for Pakistan’s role in facilitating the evacuation of Danish nationals and personnel, noting that their evacuation endeavours were continuing. Qureshi told him Pakistan would extend all possible help in this regard.

He added that, overall, Pakistan had facilitated the transit of more than 12,000 people from 30 countries and international organisations. The foreign minister said Pakistan was committed to further upgrading bilateral cooperation with Denmark, particularly in trade and economic relations. In this context, Qureshi acknowledged Denmark’s support for Pakistan’s GSP plus status.

Qureshi added that both countries needed to enhance people-to-people exchanges by taking steps to facilitate genuine travellers. He extended an invitation to the Danish foreign minister to visit Pakistan, which he accepted. This was the third telephone conversation between the two foreign ministers in recent weeks.