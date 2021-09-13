Centre for research on suicide prevention set up in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi:Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organised the observance of World Suicide Prevention Day in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning, Secretariat Parliamentary Task Force on sustainable development goals (SDGs), and Global Mental Health Research Group, the University of Manchester, UK.

On the observance of World Suicide Prevention Day and declaring a call of action, the Country’s first National Centre of Research on Suicide Prevention was launched at Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi region.

Riaz Fatyana, MNA/Convener National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs announced the establishment of the Centre. The Centre is established in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning (PILL) along with Global Mental Health Research Group, University of Manchester (UK) as an allied partner. The Centre aims to provide research-based information for informed policymaking, preventing suicidal tendencies and promoting the promotion of healthy responsible behaviours in society.

Highlighting the importance of Suicide Prevention Day, Dr. Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University, Prof Nasim Chaudhry (CEO Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning), Prof. Dr. Nusrat Hussain (Professor of Psychiatry, Director Research Global Mental Health, at the University of Manchester, United Kingdom), Prof. Imran Bashir Chaudhry (Chairman Dept of Psychiatry, Ziauddin Hospital, Karachi), and Dr Aneela Maqsood (Head of Dept of Behavioral Sciences, Fatima Jinnah Women University) deliberated on the importance of the preventive measures for reducing the suicide rate in Pakistan.

Dr. Saima Hamid highlighted that suicide is preventable if a holistic approach is taken by considering biological, psychological and social factors. There is a dire need to initiate the preventive measures with the help of academicians, researchers, clinicians and mental health professionals.

In this backdrop, the establishment of the National Centre for Research on Suicide Prevention at Fatima Jinnah Women University is a very timely step. Fatima Jinnah Women University is determined to concentrate on mental health research in multiple areas and to provide mental health services to the nation.

The centre will rightly serve as a platform to connect the organizations working on mental wellbeing, and particularly on suicide prevention at the national and international level. It will provide a forum for academics, mental health professionals, crisis workers, volunteers and suicide survivors to serve the cause of humanity.

As a vote of thanks, Dr. Aneela Maqsood (Head of Behavioural Sciences Department) acknowledged Mr. Riaz Fatyana for his efforts and continuous support and commitment in achieving the agenda of mental health promotion in Pakistan. Dr. Maqsood highlighted the need for building coordination between academic institutes and policymakers to have a long term impact on development.