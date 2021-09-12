Rehman Malik thinks ‘world’ changed after 9/11 attacks

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Abdul Rehman Malik said the war was not the solution to any problem, but as 20 years ago on the same day, the human society was shocked with a terror attack that had changed the entire world phenomena.

In statement issued on the occasion of the nineteenth anniversary of 9/11, Rehman Malik said, “Today, some 20 years ago, the world was shocked when a terror incident had been carried out, causing the destruction of the famous World Trade Center or Twin Towers, killing more than 3,000 people, mostly the US citizens. And now after 2o years, the world is in shock the world again, as the then most wanted Taliban had come back again in power after ousting the US and NATO forces from Afghanistan.” Malik said Pakistan had made the most sacrifices in this war against terror, having span over 20 years, in which more than 80,000 Pakistanis both troops and civilians were martyred.

The former interior minister said neither Afghanistan nor Pakistan was involved in the 9/11 terror attacks but both the countries had to suffer the most, in both financial and human lives. He said the world needed to learn lessons from the 20-year war that bullet is not the solution to any problem. He questioned the world that why was Al-Qaeda born and who created that?, emphasising to the world leaders to take timely decisions, if they wanted to live in peace. He said, “I appeal US President Joe Biden to set up a USA commission to review these wars and move US and the world towards peace and interfaith harmony.” The former senator urged that the USA must take the lead for peace in the world, hoping that President Joe Biden would achieve his goals. He expressed Pakistan fought this war and he as the then interior minister had witnessed some terrible scenes.