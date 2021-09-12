Rain, power outages multiply citizens’ difficulties

LAHORE : One a second day in a row, rain and power outages continued in the City, disturbing routine life of the citizens.

As rain inundated different parts of the provincial metropolis, the citizens’ difficulties multiplied with long hours of power supply suspension in different parts of the City. Everything is dependent on power in urban areas, right from home and other electrical alliances, internet connectivity, water supply, said a power consumer. With breakdowns of six to eight hours after a spell of rain coupled with shutting down of back-up supply, one can imagine how badly life could be affected, he said. Owing to poor state of affairs of electricity distribution system, people were especially perturbed during the weekend without power supply.

The people living in the suburbs have to face extended hours of power shutdown due to submerging of a facility of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) due to rainwater. The power utility's Manga Mandi grid station was flooded and resultantly power supply to the related feeders was suspended. Local Lesco officials blamed a breach in nearby canal for gushing water, flooding electricity installations. However, it is learnt that the boundary wall of the grid station was already in a state of disrepair, therefore, water entered the grid station so abundantly.