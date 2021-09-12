CM releases Rs300m for Punjab Institute of Neurosciences

LAHORE : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken another vital step to provide better and quality medical facilities to neurosurgery patients and released Rs300 million for Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) out of which a world-class biplane angiography machine at a cost of Rs22 crore and 11 more ventilators including modern medical equipment will be installed to further upgrade the institution. PINS Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said work has started on priority for procurement of modern machinery for the institute. It will help in diagnosis and treatment of brain and cerebral palsy which is no less than a breakthrough in the field of neuro illness and it will also be a welcome development for the institution, he said.

The PINS executive director said patients of neurosurgery, trauma, neuro illness, seal pain and brain tumors are brought to PINS not only from Lahore and Punjab but also from all over the country.

The installation of 11 new ventilators and biplane angiography machine will provide significant help to overcome daily rush of patients, he added.

Prof Khalid Mahmood said the best treatment for the patients at the neuro institute is the mission of the administration which will meet the expectations of the government and people by ensuring 100pc implementation.

He said with the function of biplane machine, patients would not have to go to private sector.

Instead of paying heavy fees, they would be provided free medical facilities as per the health-friendly policy of the Punjab government and its credit goes to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood said.