Abid Hussain retained as Punjab boxing president

LAHORE: The Punjab Boxing Association general body
retained Abid Hussain, commonly known as Abid
Boxer, as its president. However, they elected Rao
Zahid Qayyum as its new chairman.
The general body of the Punjab Boxing Association
elected its new office-bearers for the next term of four
years.
Sharjeel Zia Butt was elected as Secretary General
and Tariq Gujjar as Treasurer.
Other officials include Chaudhry Sultan Mahmood,
Javed Iqbal, Anwar Ahmad, Abdul Jabbar, Gulzar
Ahmad, Prof Safdar Ali Asif, Nadeem Bajwa and Samreen Altaf.
The Executive Body comprises Kahula Athar, Khaliq
Mughal, Abdul Wahab, Ijlal Haidar, Muhammad Imran,
Qamber Ali Hamdani, Arshad Qureshi, and Zaigham
Maaeel
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth AffairsRai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General SportsPunjab Adnan...
LAHORE: Top athletes of the country will representPakistan in the Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship whichis going to be held...
LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospitaland Research Centre has joined hands with the Pakistan Cricket Board ...
DRAKE — CERTIFIEDLOVER BOY“Far as the Drake era, man, we in the golden ages”, the superstar rapper reflects on...