Abid Hussain retained as Punjab boxing president

LAHORE: The Punjab Boxing Association general body

retained Abid Hussain, commonly known as Abid

Boxer, as its president. However, they elected Rao

Zahid Qayyum as its new chairman.

The general body of the Punjab Boxing Association

elected its new office-bearers for the next term of four

years.

Sharjeel Zia Butt was elected as Secretary General

and Tariq Gujjar as Treasurer.

Other officials include Chaudhry Sultan Mahmood,

Javed Iqbal, Anwar Ahmad, Abdul Jabbar, Gulzar

Ahmad, Prof Safdar Ali Asif, Nadeem Bajwa and Samreen Altaf.

The Executive Body comprises Kahula Athar, Khaliq

Mughal, Abdul Wahab, Ijlal Haidar, Muhammad Imran,

Qamber Ali Hamdani, Arshad Qureshi, and Zaigham

Maaeel