Action ordered against absent SHO

MULTAN: South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police (SPAIGP) Zafar Iqbal Awan Friday visited Khanewal Kuhna police station and ordered action against the SHO and other staff over their absence and poor performance. When the SPAIGP reached the PS, only two constables were present in the station and the record of the PS was incomplete. A woman identified as Nazia told the SPAIGP that she had been visiting the PS for seven days for the redressal of her grievance. The SPAIGP ordered redressal of her issue and suspended ASI Ghazanfar. The SPAIGP found poor cleanliness situation of the PS and directed Khanewal DPO to take action against the negligence of the SHO Kahna. On the occasion, the SPAIGP said the job of police is to protect lives and properties of the people and to eradicate crime. He said negligence on the part of cops is intolerable.