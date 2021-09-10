Lahore tops CSS written exams

ISLAMABAD: Lahore is on top with most qualified candidates, followed by Islamabad, Multan and Karachi in Civil Superior Service written exams. A shift has also been observed by the authorities concerned in academic background of the candidates - who pass the Civil Superior Service-Competitive Examination (CSS-CE) - from Bachelors degree level to MPhil and PhD level. The FPSC Annual Report 2019, a copy of which is available with The News, also highlights most opted optional subjects by candidates during 2015 to 2019. The subjects were International Relations, Gender Studies, History of USA and International Law. Interestingly, Pakistan Affairs is the only compulsory subjects in which none of the qualified candidates obtained more than 60 per cent marks, the report showed.

The FPSC 2019 report also correlates each candidate's father occupation with their performances in the CSS-CE 2018. Twenty per cent of candidates (highest percentage), who got jobs in this year, were children of retired people.

In addition, it also shows that from 2016 to 2019, over 60 per cent of candidates appearing for CSS-CE opted for International Relations, while around 40 per cent chose Gender Studies, History of USA and International Law as optional subjects.

Candidates from Lahore are highest in appearances too, in the CSS exam. In 2019, out of total 372 qualified candidates in written exams for CSS, 151 were from Lahore while 4,099 appeared in the exam in total. Data of applicants for the CSS-CE for the year 2020 also showed that most of them were from Lahore city. A total of 10,385 applications for exams were received from Lahore in 2020.

Further, the least opted optional subjects by candidates appearing for CSS-CE from year 2016 to 2018 included Urdu literature, Economics, Computer Sciences, European History, Philosophy, English Literature, Chemistry, Mathematics, Statistics and Zoology.

The data available with The News also revealed the performance of qualified candidates in compulsory subjects of CSS-CE for the year 2018. In the English Essay, 90 per cent of the qualified candidates obtained marks between 40-59% while only 10 per cent managed to achieve marks over 60 per cent. In English (Précis & Composition), 88 per cent of qualified candidates achieved marks between 40 to 59 per cent. Whereas, 12 per cent obtained marks over 60% in the respective subjects. In General Sciences & Ability, 56 per cent of qualified candidates scored over 60 per cent marks with only 44 per cent achieving marks below 60 per cent. In Current Affairs, 31 per cent of qualified candidates scored over 60 per cent marks whereas in the subject of Pakistan Affairs, none of the candidates scored over 60 per cent with only 11 per cent obtaining marks over 40 per cent. Even in Islamiat, only 17 per cent managed to score over 60 per cent in CSS-CE for the year 2018.

The data also unfolds age-wise performance of the candidates, who appeared for CSS-CE 2018. People aging from 23 to 25 remained top in getting jobs in Pakistan civil services. Thirty-three per cent people belonging to this age group got jobs in civil services in 2018. People at the age of 25-27 years were second, getting 28 per cent jobs, followed by the age group of 27 to 29, who attained 19 per cent of jobs in 2018. The age group which was awarded least jobs in civil services in 2018 were people over 30 years of age.

It further stated that the maximum number of candidates that appeared in the exam held a bachelors degree. However, since 2013, the trend seems to be changing as highest number of candidates appearing and qualifying the exam and getting allocations were Masters' degree holders.

The report also indicated that higher qualifications had been growing over the years from Bachelors to Masters to MPhil & also PhD. The number of candidates with academic background in Engineering, Medical and Business Studies had been growing and securing allocations in highest numbers over the last 10 years. It was also highlighted that the candidates with a degree in Social Sciences/ Natural Sciences had declined as compared to their performance in the 1990s and 1980s.