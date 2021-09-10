Confusion over date for presidential address to Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Confusion persists over the date of joint sitting of the parliament for address of President Dr Arif Alvi, and it is not clear yet if the session will be held on Sept 13, or any new date will be announced in the next week.

Last week, the government decided to convene the joint sitting of the two houses of the Parliament on Sept 13, with consultation of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar for presidential speech of Dr Arif Alvi to start the fourth parliamentary year of the PTI government. But the National Assembly Secretariat did not receive the presidential summon for the joint sitting. The parliamentary sources hinted at possibility of new dates for the presidential address the next week, instead of Sept 13.

On Thursday the government conveyed to the opposition that it would decide on Friday about the date of joint sitting of both the houses. Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan told The News on Thursday that parliamentary delegations were on abroad and some members had also quarantined themselves due to COVID-19 pandemic.