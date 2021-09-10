Girl injured in acid attack in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A young girl sustained severe burn injuries when unknown persons threw acid on her and her mother after beating them black and blue in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station on Thursday.

Wife of Ghulam Sadiq Awan, a resident of Chah Malikwala, told the police that six unidentified persons broke into their home and started beating them severely. She said the accused also grabbed their hair and dragged them on the ground for quite some time while beating them with sticks and fists.

The complainant said the accused after severe torture threw acid on her 17-year old daughter, who sustained injuries on her face, hands, nick and other parts of the body. She said some of the accused also filmed the entire incident through their mobile phones. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.