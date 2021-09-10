Young Authors Award contest

LAHORE: The Children’s Literature Festival (CLF), the flagship programme of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Agahi (ITA), organised a Young Authors Award (YAA) ceremony in collaboration with Bank of Punjab on Thursday. The contest of Young Authors Award was organised to encourage the youth who have the passion for story, poetry and writing to show their writing skills. For this year’s YAA, CLF received 2000 online submissions from across the country for both English and Urdu writing competitions. Rs four lakh donated by BoP were distributed among first position holders in four categories. The four categories were divided by age group and language i.e. Category 1 Urdu (age 10-13), Category 2 Urdu (age 14-18), Category 3 English (age 10-13) and Category 1 English (age 14-18). The 2nd position holders received Rs 70,000 while the third position holders were awarded Rs 40,000 along with other prizes including medals, certificates and citations. CEO BoP Zafar Masud was the chief guest on this occasion.